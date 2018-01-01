PHkitty

You’re tired of running yourself ragged, doing the work of an entire marketing department alone. You know you should be thinking more strategically. But you're so busy executing, there's never time.
You're A marketer at a product-first tech company.

You may not have decades of SaaS experience under your belt, but you know this is your chance to build something from nothing.

But all that grit you’ve got isn’t making up for…

…the 13-hour workdays you’re pulling to get every little task done.

…the fact that other department leaders don’t take you as seriously as they take each other.

….your CEO urging you to try “growth hacks” you’re not confident will work.

You DO have what it takes to lead this department.

But without a mentor to offer feedback or help you focus, you secretly feel lost…and unsure of whether you’re using your time wisely, or wasting it in the weeds.

That’s why we started Forget the Funnel: a weekly series of free, 30-minute workshops to help you get out of the weeds, think strategically, and be a more effective SaaS marketer.

Ross Simmonds, Content Strategist & Entrepreneur

Ross Simmonds

Content Strategist & Entrepreneur

FTF - Talia Wolf circle

Talia Wolf

Conversion Optimization Expert & Speaker

FTF - Brian Reuter circle

Brian Reuter

Lifecycle Marketing at Zendesk

FTF - Nichole Elizabeth DeMere circle

Nichole Elizabeth Demeré

SaaS Consultant

joanna-weibe

Joanna Weibe

Founder of Copyhackers & Airstory

FTF - Brian Sun circle

Brian Sun

Senior Manager of Content at Autopilot

FTF - Amy Ellis circle

Amy Ellis

Head of Marketing & Partnerships at Fullstory

FTF - Kevan Lee circle

Kevan Lee

Director of Marketing at Buffer

FTF - Ryan Engley circle

Ryan Engley

VP Product Marketing at Unbounce

FTF - Ashley Hockney circle

Ashley Hockney

Content Strategist at Codecademy

FTF - Ty Magnin circle

Ty Magnin

Head of Marketing at Appcues

FTF - Margot Mazur circle

Margot Mazur

Partnerships Coordinator at Wistia

"Huge thumbs up on yesterday's workshop! As the sole product marketer in my org, it was extremely helpful to see how other organizations are tackling product marketing, and also very reassuring to know I'm not the only one out there struggling with some of these issues."
Madelyn Newman
Senior Product Marketing Manager

Get out of the weeds, think more strategically, and be a more effective SaaS marketer.
Join our 30-minute workshops every Wednesday, for free. We’ll email you the workshop topic each week so you’ll know exactly what to expect. We record each session, so if you ever miss one, we’ve got you covered. You only need to register once.

Georgiana Laudi

Georgiana Laudi

Gia has been bringing brands, products and campaigns to life for 15 years. As an early employee and the VP of Marketing at Unbounce, she helped grow revenue by 900% in her first 3 years, scale her team from 1 to 35, and go from under $1M to $15.6M in ARR without any major funding. 

As a strategic advisor at her company A Better CX, she helps high-growth SaaS companies scale their marketing, invest in their team, and drive serious business results.

claire

Claire Suellentrop

While serving as Director of Marketing and employee #2 at Calendly, Claire helped the product grow from a few thousand users to over 400k monthly users, with revenue climbing to millions in ARR.

She now runs Love Your Customers, where she helps high-growth SaaS companies get inside their customers' heads and increase conversions along their sales, marketing, and onboarding funnels.

"I just watched the replay from yesterday's workshop, and I'll urge my CEO to watch it, too. It will help him understand exactly what I've been struggling to communicate for so long. I can't overstate how much I appreciate you sharing all of this."
Rally Stanoeva
Marketing Manager

  • Think strategically about marketing & gain your CEO's trust
  • Start delegating work to tools, team members, and freelancers
  • Prove the value of your projects to other department heads
  • Hold confident, high-level conversations with company leaders
