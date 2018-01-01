You may not have decades of SaaS experience under your belt, but you know this is your chance to build something from nothing.
But all that grit you’ve got isn’t making up for…
…the 13-hour workdays you’re pulling to get every little task done.
…the fact that other department leaders don’t take you as seriously as they take each other.
….your CEO urging you to try “growth hacks” you’re not confident will work.
You DO have what it takes to lead this department.
But without a mentor to offer feedback or help you focus, you secretly feel lost…and unsure of whether you’re using your time wisely, or wasting it in the weeds.
Sound familiar?
We’ve been there, too.
That’s why we started Forget the Funnel: a weekly series of free, 30-minute workshops to help you get out of the weeds, think strategically, and be a more effective SaaS marketer.
When you subscribe to our upcoming weekly workshops, you’ll get all the replays from last season (18 workshops total) emailed to you right away, no waiting.
Gia has been bringing brands, products and campaigns to life for 15 years. As an early employee and the VP of Marketing at Unbounce, she helped grow revenue by 900% in her first 3 years, scale her team from 1 to 35, and go from under $1M to $15.6M in ARR without any major funding.
As a strategic advisor at her company A Better CX, she helps high-growth SaaS companies scale their marketing, invest in their team, and drive serious business results.
While serving as Director of Marketing and employee #2 at Calendly, Claire helped the product grow from a few thousand users to over 400k monthly users, with revenue climbing to millions in ARR.
She now runs Love Your Customers, where she helps high-growth SaaS companies get inside their customers' heads and increase conversions along their sales, marketing, and onboarding funnels.
