You may not have decades of SaaS experience under your belt, but you know this is your chance to build something from nothing.

But all that grit you’ve got isn’t making up for…

…the 13-hour workdays you’re pulling to get every little task done.

…the fact that other department leaders don’t take you as seriously as they take each other.

….your CEO urging you to try “growth hacks” you’re not confident will work.

You DO have what it takes to lead this department.

But without a mentor to offer feedback or help you focus, you secretly feel lost…and unsure of whether you’re using your time wisely, or wasting it in the weeds.

Sound familiar?

We’ve been there, too.

That’s why we started Forget the Funnel: a weekly series of free, 30-minute workshops to help you get out of the weeds, think strategically, and be a more effective SaaS marketer.